Strong winds, thunderstorms claim six lives in Afghanistan

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), roads, wells, agricultural land, trees and hundreds of solar panels were destroyed due to strong winds and thunderstorms, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said, "Six people were killed and 11 others injured due to thunderstorms, lightning, storms and floods in Kandahar, Herat, Takhar and Ghor provinces. 20 houses were completely destroyed and 10 others were partially damaged."

Residents urged officials to address problems of the impacted regions.