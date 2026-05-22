'Cockroach Janata Party' launches campaign seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Calling for accountability, he said failures in the education system have adversely affected students.

"It is time now to make the system accountable. It was the fault of the system that over 22 lakh students' future was impacted, it was the fault of the system that NEET students committed suicide. Whatever happens, Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.