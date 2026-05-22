CM Vijay gives finishing touch to rainbow coalition, inducts IUML leader, another Dalit

CHENNAI: Heralding a new era of coalition government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday completed his Cabinet expansion exercise by inducting two more MLAs, including a Dalit from the VCK, making it a rainbow ministry that also has Brahmins.
Senior VCK leader Vanni Arasu, a close aide of party chief Thol Thirumavalavan and IUML MLA A M Shahjahan took oath as ministers. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered them the oath of office and secrecry at simple ceremony in the Lok Bhavan. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others participated.
The induction of VCK and the IUML legislators apparently irked the DMK and its senior leader A Raja targeted the two parties, initially with a social media post which was later allegedly deleted, and another tweet attacking them. A subsequent war of words ensured between the concerned parties, even as and TVK leader and state Minister Aadhav Arjuna demanded that the Dravidian party leader apologise.
Former chief minister and DMK President M K Stalin also stepped in to end the verbal fight.
DMK Deputy general secretary Raja, without directly referring to VCK and IUML joining the TVK Cabinet, cited a literary term to describe a coconut tree from inside one's garden bending towards the opposite house and providing tender coconut to the neighbour.
Giving this example, he asked what term could be used in politics to describe a similar happening. Slamming Raja, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna demanded an apology from the DMK leader.
VCK said Raja's remark, (not the coconut tree jibe but another post in social media which was allegedly deleted later) was tantamout to insult to women.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a noted Dalit party and Indian Union Muslim League celebrated the inclusion of their representatives in the Cabinet and Vanni Arasu told reporters that him taking over as minister was the perfect "dream come true" moment. "Winning power" was part of the vision of VCK Thirumavalavan and that has now been realised.
In total, there are eight Dalits in the Vijay-led Cabinet (including P Viswanathan from Congress and VCK's Vanni Arasu and the rest from TVK), two Brahmins and at least five from minority religions including CM Joseph Vijay, TVK's N Marie Wilson (Finance Minister) and Mohamed Farvas J (Labour Minister).
Brahmins in the Cabinet is a rarity in the state barring former CMs C Rajagopalachari, J Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran, who is the wife of late CM M G Ramachandran (MGR).
In the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and top officials, Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy.
The induction of the two in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the CM to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution. Thirumavalavan and Aadhav Arjuna accompanied Arasu to his chamber in the Secretariat and seated him in his chair and extended their greetings.
Following the induction, CM Vijay inspected the sprawling Secretariat campus and visited the British era church in the premises.
The social media was abuzz with comments by TVK supporters hailing Vijay for the induction of the Muslim and Dalit faces which "isolated" the DMK.
Ahead of the swearing-in, Thirumavalavan said the majority in his party were of the view that VCK should be included in the Cabinet. His party was first to advocate coalition form of governance in Tamil Nadu.
"In 1999, when we were involved in electoral politics along with (TMC founder GK) Moopanar, we had proposed participation in governance and representation in the Cabinet. This is the first time the coalition governance model is being introduced. Therefore, taking into account the invitation extended by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as well as the party's long-term vision, the majority of the party office-bearers have put forward the view that this decision should be made," he said.
The 57-year-old IUML leader Shahjahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli. He hails from Thirumangalakudi in Thanjavur district. He is involved in social service and is among the founders of the Assalam Charitable and Educational Trust in Thanjavur district that focuses on upliftment of the community and advancement of higher education and social welfare.
Despite the IUML initially extending unconditional support to the TVK government during the trust vote in the Assembly, Vijay offered the party a berth in the Cabinet. Shahjahan was nominated by IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen to join the Cabinet.
Vanni Arasu is deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. He made history along with Shahjahan in becoming the first ever VCK and IUML representatives to be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. His activism relies on B R Ambedkar, EV Ramasamy Periyar and Tamil nationalist principles.
Vijay has inducted eight Dalit ministers -- D Lokesh Tamilselvan, Vanni Arasu, Rajmohan, S Kamali, P Mathan Raja, K Thennarasu, V Gandhiraj, and P Viswanathan.