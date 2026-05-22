CM Vijay gives finishing touch to rainbow coalition, inducts IUML leader, another Dalit

VCK said Raja's remark, (not the coconut tree jibe but another post in social media which was allegedly deleted later) was tantamout to insult to women.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a noted Dalit party and Indian Union Muslim League celebrated the inclusion of their representatives in the Cabinet and Vanni Arasu told reporters that him taking over as minister was the perfect "dream come true" moment. "Winning power" was part of the vision of VCK Thirumavalavan and that has now been realised.

In total, there are eight Dalits in the Vijay-led Cabinet (including P Viswanathan from Congress and VCK's Vanni Arasu and the rest from TVK), two Brahmins and at least five from minority religions including CM Joseph Vijay, TVK's N Marie Wilson (Finance Minister) and Mohamed Farvas J (Labour Minister).

Brahmins in the Cabinet is a rarity in the state barring former CMs C Rajagopalachari, J Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran, who is the wife of late CM M G Ramachandran (MGR).

In the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and top officials, Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy.

The induction of the two in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the CM to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution. Thirumavalavan and Aadhav Arjuna accompanied Arasu to his chamber in the Secretariat and seated him in his chair and extended their greetings.

Following the induction, CM Vijay inspected the sprawling Secretariat campus and visited the British era church in the premises.

The social media was abuzz with comments by TVK supporters hailing Vijay for the induction of the Muslim and Dalit faces which "isolated" the DMK.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Thirumavalavan said the majority in his party were of the view that VCK should be included in the Cabinet. His party was first to advocate coalition form of governance in Tamil Nadu.

"In 1999, when we were involved in electoral politics along with (TMC founder GK) Moopanar, we had proposed participation in governance and representation in the Cabinet. This is the first time the coalition governance model is being introduced. Therefore, taking into account the invitation extended by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as well as the party's long-term vision, the majority of the party office-bearers have put forward the view that this decision should be made," he said.