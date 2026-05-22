Harbour police book DMK MLA Sekarbabu, supporters over poll-day clash

CHENNAI: Harbour police have registered a case against former minister and DMK MLA PK Sekarbabu and his supporters for an altercation with TVK functionaries on polling day, April 23, in the Harbour Assembly constituency.
The FIR was filed based on a complaint by TVK Harbour candidate Sinora Ashok, who alleged that Sekarbabu and his supporters assaulted her party members during a dispute in the Mannadi area.
Police said tension flared around 5.35 pm on Angappa Naicken Street, near Chennai Urdu School, where booths 104, 105, and 107 were located.
Senior police officers intervened and brought the situation under control and detained members from both sides.
Sources said Sekarbabu’s name was not in the initial complaint but was added after inquiry and directions from election authorities.
On April 30, Sinora Ashok moved the Madras High Court citing threats from Sekarbabu. The petition was closed after Chennai police told the court he had been given adequate security.
Further investigation is underway.