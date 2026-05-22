Harbour police book DMK MLA Sekarbabu, supporters over poll-day clash

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by TVK Harbour candidate Sinora Ashok, who alleged that Sekarbabu and his supporters assaulted her party members during a dispute in the Mannadi area.

Police said tension flared around 5.35 pm on Angappa Naicken Street, near Chennai Urdu School, where booths 104, 105, and 107 were located.

Senior police officers intervened and brought the situation under control and detained members from both sides.