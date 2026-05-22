AIIB announces USD 10 bn fund facility to support countries hit by West Asia conflict

The Beijing-headquartered bank announced on Thursday that the Energy, Food Security and Economic Resilience Facility is open to its member countries whose development may have been affected by the conflict that has triggered energy shortages in large parts of the world.

Supplementing AIIB’s regular financing instruments, the facility offers a time-bound financing envelope of up to USD 10 billion over two years, which provides "exceptional financing support to its members and clients in addressing their acute needs for energy security, food security and economic resilience," AIIB said in a statement.

The AIIB, which began functioning in 2016, has more than 100 approved members worldwide, which include China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Australia, Israel, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the UAE.