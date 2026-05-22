Singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all schools, madrasas in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

The West Bengal government has made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrasas with immediate effect, according to an official order. The order by the Directorate of Madrasah Education came nearly a week after the state's BJP government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.

"Vande Mataram will be sung in all schools and madrasas, everywhere. Wherever government funds are used, and government laws apply, the national song must be sung. This is how it is followed across the country," the senior BJP leader told reporters.