DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 28, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (September 28, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (September 28) launched the Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital by presenting one-gram gold rings to newborn babies.
2) AAI submits DPR for elevated road linking Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Tamil Nadu government for a new elevated road connecting the Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport, seeking State approval for an alternative access to the airport’s rear side.
3) SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000; issues notice to Centre
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the imposition of merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 coming into effect from October 15.
4) DMK seeks summons against Vijay, two Ministers in Veeramani POCSO case
DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader T R Baalu has petitioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT), urging it to summon Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Ministers Adhav Arjuna and R Nirmal Kumar for questioning and obtain the evidence they allegedly possess in connection with the Gem Veeramani POCSO case.
5) TN, AP fishermen agree on GPS-based demarcation to end Pulicat Lake fishing feud
Representatives of 25 fishing hamlets from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh unanimously resolved to discard age-old boundary markers in favour of modern technology, urging both state officials to implement a permanent GPS tracking mechanism to clearly delineate inter-state fishing zones, a source said on Monday.
6) One-vote win: Madras HC dismisses former DMK minister Periakaruppan’s election plea
The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed an election petition filed by former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister and candidate KR Periakaruppan challenging the victory of TVK MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathy by a one-vote margin in the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district.
7) Vithya Ramraj wins bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles, breaks PT Usha's 4-decade-old record
India's Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games here on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds to break a more than four-decade-old national record created by the legendary P T Usha.
8) Gujarat govt gives Rs 1.33 cr to shooter Elavenil Valarivan for Asian Games performance
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday presented shooter Elavenil Valarivan with Rs 1.33 crore under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana for winning two silver medals at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan.
9) Asian Games: Parul wins 5000m bronze, Gulveer bags 1500m silver, Ramraj takes 400m hurdles bronze; Esha claims silver in women's 25m pistol
Long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary could not defend her gold but continued India's medal-winning run at the Asian Games with a bronze in the women's 5000m final here on Monday.
10) SC directs CBSE to extend Class 7 third-language relief to Class 6 students
11) Road-widening project: Stone-pelting against mosque demolition in MP's Ujjain; 15 detained, 7 booked
A group of people hurled stones at police while protesting against the proposed demolition of a portion of a mosque for a road-widening project in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Monday, officials said.
12) US to export farm produce, medical devices to China under favourable tariffs
The US will ship agricultural products and medical devices to China in exchange for household goods, toys and other products at lower tariffs under the trade arrangement announced during President Xi Jinping's visit to America.
13) 50 million Indian children still lack sanitation services in schools: WHO-UNICEF report
Nearly a fifth of the children with no access to sanitation services in schools are in India, the highest for any country in the world, according to the WHO-UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report.