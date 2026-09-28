DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 28, 2026?

1) Tamil Nadu CM Vijay launches one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (September 28) launched the Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital by presenting one-gram gold rings to newborn babies.

2) AAI submits DPR for elevated road linking Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Tamil Nadu government for a new elevated road connecting the Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport, seeking State approval for an alternative access to the airport’s rear side.

3) SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000; issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an interim stay on the imposition of merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 coming into effect from October 15.

4) DMK seeks summons against Vijay, two Ministers in Veeramani POCSO case

DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader T R Baalu has petitioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT), urging it to summon Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Ministers Adhav Arjuna and R Nirmal Kumar for questioning and obtain the evidence they allegedly possess in connection with the Gem Veeramani POCSO case.

5) TN, AP fishermen agree on GPS-based demarcation to end Pulicat Lake fishing feud

Representatives of 25 fishing hamlets from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh unanimously resolved to discard age-old boundary markers in favour of modern technology, urging both state officials to implement a permanent GPS tracking mechanism to clearly delineate inter-state fishing zones, a source said on Monday.