One-vote win: Madras HC dismisses former DMK minister Periakaruppan’s election plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed an election petition filed by former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister and candidate KR Periakaruppan challenging the victory of TVK MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathy by a one-vote margin in the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the election petition filed by Periyakaruppan challenging the victory of TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathy.
The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats. In the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district, DMK candidate Periakaruppan secured 83,364 votes, while TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy secured 83,365 votes and was declared elected by a margin of one vote.
Challenging the result, Periakaruppan filed an election petition before the Madras High Court. In his plea, he contended that a postal ballot cast for the Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district was mistakenly sent to the Tiruppattur constituency in Tirupattur district and was consequently rejected. He therefore sought a direction for a recount of the postal ballots.
In this regard, TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathy filed a petition seeking dismissal of the election petition filed against him.