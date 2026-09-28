CM Vijay launches Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme in Madurai

Dressed in traditional attire — a white veshti and shirt — Vijay carefully put the rings on three babies on the stage in the presence of their mothers. He asked the mothers to sit on chairs and personally placed the rings on the babies’ fingers before wishing them.

He then came down from the stage and presented rings to the 12 parents, who were seated along with their babies in the auditorium. Vijay also took many babies in his arms and wished them.

When some parents requested him to name their babies, Vijay readily obliged. He took the babies in his arms and named them three times, following the traditional practice. He also took selfies with them and shook hands with the mothers at their request.