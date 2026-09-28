CM Vijay launches Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (September 28) launched the Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital by presenting one-gram gold rings to newborn babies.
Dressed in traditional attire — a white veshti and shirt — Vijay carefully put the rings on three babies on the stage in the presence of their mothers. He asked the mothers to sit on chairs and personally placed the rings on the babies’ fingers before wishing them.
He then came down from the stage and presented rings to the 12 parents, who were seated along with their babies in the auditorium. Vijay also took many babies in his arms and wished them.
When some parents requested him to name their babies, Vijay readily obliged. He took the babies in his arms and named them three times, following the traditional practice. He also took selfies with them and shook hands with the mothers at their request.
Vijay later proceeded to the Integrated Child Development Ward, where he presented gold rings to 10 babies and shared lighter moments with their parents in the presence of doctors.
Earlier, Vijay arrived at the Madurai airport from Chennai at around 11 am, where hundreds of party cadres gave him a rousing welcome. As his convoy proceeded from the airport to the GRH, party cadres and members of the public gathered at major junctions and welcomed him by showering flowers.
Near Teppakulam, Vijay spotted a child dressed as Goddess Meenakshi. He asked his security personnel to bring the child to him, held her hand and wished her.
When his convoy reached the GRH, Vijay got down from his vehicle and walked towards the venue amid cheers. He stopped at a few places to greet people and hospital staff and also posed for selfies with some of them.
Nurses and paramedical staff stationed at various points were seen taking pictures of Vijay on their mobile phones and cheering as he passed.