Road-widening project: Stone-pelting against mosque demolition in MP's Ujjain

The protest took place ahead of a hearing in Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition on the proposed demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a project to widen a key 900-metre stretch to ease movement of pilgrims during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

The road from Kanthal crossing to Gopal Mandir is being widened to 15 metres, and the project involves removal or modification of structures falling within the proposed alignment.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told reporters that some people attempted to create disturbance, following which police tried to persuade them to cooperate and subsequently used mild force to disperse them.

The SP said police used tear gas and mild force to control the situation but no one was injured in the incident.

He said some people have been arrested and 15 other detained, while a case has been registered against seven individuals, including some social media influencers who shared inflammatory statements and incited people.

Sharma said that those posting such messages on social media are being continuously monitored.

"CCTV cameras have been installed and drone cameras are also monitoring the area. Through these cameras, those involved in the stone-pelting are being identified, and legal action will be taken," the SP said.

The police force is conducting flag marches in the city, Sharma informed, adding the situation is peaceful.

The Ujjain administration and Ujjain Shahar Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman appealed to the public to ignore any rumours.

Khalil-ur-Rehman said the mosque issue was resolved on Sunday night through mutual consent.