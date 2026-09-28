Vithya Ramraj wins bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles, breaks PT Usha's 4-decade-old record

The 28-year-old from Coimbatore finished behind UAE's Mariam Kareem, who won gold with a Games record 54.31 seconds, and Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems, who took silver with a personal best of 54.58sec.

Ramraj bettered Usha's 55.42sec effort that came in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Usha is currently heading the Indian Olympic Association and is in attendance at the Games.