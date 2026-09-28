Gujarat govt gives Rs 1.33 cr to shooter Elavenil Valarivan for Asian Games performance

Valarivan won silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle (Individual) and Women's 10m Air Rifle (Team) events, a government release said.

"To help Elavenil Valarivan sustain her outstanding performance in sports, the Gujarat government has provided total assistance of Rs 1.33 crore under Shaktidoot Scheme and Olympic Incentive Scheme, along with Rs 74 lakh under schemes such as the DLSS Scheme and Khel Mahakumbh," the release stated.

The Gujarat government is committed to providing all necessary training and facilities to nurture sporting talent and prepare athletes from the state for global competitions, the release quoted Sanghavi as saying.

"When a son or daughter brings glory to the country at the international level, it is not only the result of the athlete's hard work but also due to the significant contribution of parents, who nurture their children with values and support them throughout their journey," he added.