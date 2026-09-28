SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2,000; issues notice to Centre

The top court agreed to examine the challenge to the imposition of MDR and asked the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to respond within four weeks on the plea.

The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging the Centre's decision to impose MDR on specified Unified Payments Interface (UPI) person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000. The plea has challenged the Centre's September 14 notification and the MDR framework announced on September 15.

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth over Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15 while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments from any charge.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre, the RBI and the NPCI seeking their responses on the plea.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that 96 per cent of people using the gateway were exempt.

"The Government of India is not taking even a single rupee out of it," the law officer said.