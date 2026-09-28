AAI submits DPR for elevated road linking Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport

The proposed link, planned across the Adyar river, is intended to provide direct connectivity to the rear side of the airport and ease the existing dependence on the GST Road. The new route is expected to facilitate the movement of both passenger and cargo vehicles and reduce congestion on the busy arterial road.

The proposal is linked to AAI’s plans for a fifth terminal at Chennai airport. The proposed terminal is intended to augment the airport’s capacity and make better use of the remote bays. The project had remained on the back burner for several years before being revived by AAI in 2024.