AAI submits DPR for elevated road linking Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Tamil Nadu government for a new elevated road connecting the Tambaram–Porur road with Chennai airport, seeking State approval for an alternative access to the airport’s rear side.
The proposed link, planned across the Adyar river, is intended to provide direct connectivity to the rear side of the airport and ease the existing dependence on the GST Road. The new route is expected to facilitate the movement of both passenger and cargo vehicles and reduce congestion on the busy arterial road.
The proposal is linked to AAI’s plans for a fifth terminal at Chennai airport. The proposed terminal is intended to augment the airport’s capacity and make better use of the remote bays. The project had remained on the back burner for several years before being revived by AAI in 2024.
The need for an alternative access route has also been driven by difficulties faced by cargo vehicles using the airport’s main entrance. Restrictions and congestion on the GST Road can affect the movement of freight vehicles, particularly those arriving from other parts of Tamil Nadu, according to officials.
The elevated corridor across the Adyar has been under consideration for some time. AAI had earlier commissioned a hydrological study by the Centre for Water Resources, Anna University, after the State government sought an assessment of the possible impact of the proposed structures on the river’s flow during normal, monsoon and flood conditions.
AAI has indicated that it is prepared to undertake the road project if the State government grants the necessary approval. The latest DPR will now be examined by the State authorities before the proposal can move towards implementation.
The development comes as AAI steps up expansion of Chennai airport, with the integrated Terminal 3 also nearing completion. The new connectivity is expected to complement the airport’s expansion by providing an additional access route for passengers and cargo.