DMK seeks summons against Vijay, two Ministers in Gem Veeramani POCSO case

The following day, September 26, Law Minister Nirmal Kumar allegedly accused the DMK of receiving Rs 500 crore from Veeramani in return for protecting him, Baalu said in his complaint.

According to Baalu, the allegations were false and intended to defame the DMK and its leaders; that the three possessed crucial information or evidence relating to the alleged offence but had not handed it over to the investigating officer as required under the POCSO law; or that they had obtained investigation-related information from the case diary through unauthorised means and disclosed it publicly.

Baalu said the allegations made by the Chief Minister and the two Ministers were directly connected with the SIT investigation. He therefore urged the investigating agency to immediately obtain from them the evidence, documents and information forming the basis of their allegations.