DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 25, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 25, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. SIT to investigate Veeramani Pocso case; Chennai police commissioner to supervise probe
The Tamil Nadu head of the police force has constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Crime No. 174/2025 in which granite baron R Veeramani is a suspect under POCSO act, registered - the by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police
2. Private dairies to hike milk, curd prices from Saturday; Aavin faces widening price gap in Tamil Nadu
Private dairy companies in Tamil Nadu are set to raise milk prices by up to Rs 4 a litre and curd prices by Rs 2 a kg from Saturday, September 26, citing higher procurement costs, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association said on Friday
3. Indians rule kabaddi: Both men's and women's teams enter Asian Games finals
The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams stayed on course for a successful defence of their gold medals as they logged facile wins to enter the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday.
4. Joshna-Senthilkumar, Anahat, Abhay lead Indian squash's medal surge at Asian Games
Indian squash players assured themselves of three medals as Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar entered the mixed doubles semifinals, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh advanced to the last four in singles event at the Asian Games here on Friday.
5. History sheeter beaten to death following dispute over Rs 6 lakh demand in Chennai
A 37-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of five persons following a dispute over a demand for Rs 6 lakh to settle a case in which the deceased was a victim, at Nerkundram in Chennai on Thursday night.
6. Nungambakkam street where filmmaker K Bhagyaraj lived set to be named after him
Lake Area 5th Cross Street in Nungambakkam, where filmmaker and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj lived, is set to be named after him. The proposed name is “Thiraikathai Mannan Director K Bhagyaraj Street.”
7. TN CM Vijay launches scathing attack on DMK, AIADMK, alleges collusion between them
In a fresh salvo against the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK, TVK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday yet again dubbed the MK Stalin-led party as "evil force" and alleged collusion between the two Dravidian giants and the BJP as well.
8. IIT student’s suicide: Statements of 20 persons recorded, trying to access his phone, say police
Police have recorded the statements of 20 individuals, including students and staff members, in connection with the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, officials said on Friday.
9. 4 women wrestlers challenge acquittal of Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case
Four women wrestlers on Friday moved a sessions court, challenging a magistrate’s order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.
10. No commitment given to bank unions on 5-day work week by Finance Ministry, say sources
Rejecting claims of bank employee unions regarding a commitment to implement a five-day work week, government sources said there was no commitment on the issue from the Finance Ministry