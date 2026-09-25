Private dairies to hike milk, curd prices from Saturday; Aavin faces widening price gap in Tamil Nadu

The move follows Arokya’s recent price revision and is expected to be followed by major private brands, including Dodla, Heritage, Tirumala, Srinivasa, Vallabha and Jersey, besides other dairies operating in Tamil Nadu.

Under the revised rates, 500-ml toned milk will cost Rs 32, up from Rs 31, while standardised milk will rise from Rs 35 to Rs 37 and full-cream milk from Rs 40 to Rs 42. The prices of one-litre packs of toned, standardised and full-cream milk will increase to Rs 61, Rs 70 and Rs 81, respectively.

The price of 500-gm toned curd will rise from Rs 41 to Rs 42, while double-toned curd will cost Rs 37, up from Rs 36.