Nungambakkam street where filmmaker K Bhagyaraj lived set to be named after him

The proposal was made by Bhagyaraj's wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, that the street be renamed in his memory. Earlier, the School Education, Tamil Development and Information Minister A Rajmohan asked the Corporation to take necessary action to rename the street where Bhagyaraj's family continues to reside, citing his contribution and place in the cultural history of Tamil Nadu.

The Corporation council has given its post-facto approval and it awaits final nod from the State government.