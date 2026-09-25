TN CM Vijay launches scathing attack on DMK, AIADMK, alleges collusion between them

He was addressing a campaign here for the October 6 bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of AIADMK's K Maragatham Kumaravel, who later joined Vijay's TVK. She has been re-nominated.

Harping on TVK's "clean governance and pure force," plank, Vijay accused the DMK of corruption and charged it with colluding with the AIADMK even in the horrendous case of abuse of girls by granite baron R Veeramani.

The DMK, as they were unable to level any allegation against the ruling party, out of frustration and irritation, has taken up a dangerous weapon.

Vijay said he tolerated even when they spoke bad about his own mother. But when they spoke in an obscene manner about "my sisters and mothers in Tamil Nadu," he could not accept it.

Both the DMK and the "DMK family" speak in such a manner and Stalin and his family enjoy such speech. "This cannot be tolerated."

Without mentioning directly about the POCSO case against Veeramani, Vijay alleged the industrialist was abusing children for so many years.