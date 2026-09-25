No commitment given to bank unions on 5-day work week by Finance Ministry, say sources

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, has decided to go on a three-day strike beginning September 28, seeking 5-day banking among other demands.

The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the banking sector's half-yearly close.

To meet the banking needs of customers before the three-day nationwide strike, the government has already instructed public sector banks to stay open on Sunday, September 27.

The Finance Ministry has also advised all departments and ministries to disburse September's salary in advance during the day in view of the strike.

In view of a three-day nationwide bank strike proposed from September 28-30, 2026, "the government has decided that the salary/wages/pensions of all Central Government Employees for the month of September 2026 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on September 25 2026 (Friday)", according to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts under the Finance Ministry.

The wages for September 2026 of the industrial employees of the central government may also be disbursed in advance on September 25, 2026, it had said.