History sheeter beaten to death following dispute over Rs 6 lakh demand in Chennai

The deceased was identified as A Sathish of Perumal Kovil Street, Nerkundram. The incident occurred at his house around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to police, Sathish and the accused were involved in a 2022 assault case registered at Koyambedu police station. The accused had allegedly attacked Sathish in 2022, following which a case was registered under Section 307 of the IPC. The case is pending before the Second Additional Sessions Court.