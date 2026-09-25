History sheeter beaten to death following dispute over Rs 6 lakh demand in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of five persons following a dispute over a demand for Rs 6 lakh to settle a case in which the deceased was a victim, at Nerkundram in Chennai on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as A Sathish of Perumal Kovil Street, Nerkundram. The incident occurred at his house around 10 pm on Thursday.
According to police, Sathish and the accused were involved in a 2022 assault case registered at Koyambedu police station. The accused had allegedly attacked Sathish in 2022, following which a case was registered under Section 307 of the IPC. The case is pending before the Second Additional Sessions Court.
Police said Sathish had allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from the accused to settle the case. On Thursday night, the accused allegedly went to Sathish's house to discuss the issue. An argument reportedly broke out during the discussion.
Police said Manda Dinesh alias Dinesh (22), Suresh alias Pettai Suresh (21), Surya (22), Vignesh alias Madavikki (21) and another person identified as Aakash allegedly attacked Sathish with wooden logs and stones, leaving him dead.
Police said Dinesh subsequently contacted the Koyambedu deputy commissioner’s special team and informed them about the incident. A police team later picked up 3 of the suspects ( Dinesh, Suresh and Surya) and brought them to the station. Police are searching for Vignesh and Aakash.
Police records show that the deceased and several of the suspects have previous criminal cases registered against them, including cases involving murder, robbery, assault and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.