Joshna-Senthilkumar, Anahat, Abhay lead Indian squash's medal surge at Asian Games

Joshna's sixth Asian Games medal

Joshna and Senthilkumar took less than half an hour to register a dominant win in the quarterfinal.

They will take on Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event. She won a singles bronze in 2018 edition, a team silver each in 2014 and 2018, and team bronze each in 2010 and 2022.

Joshna, who is playing in her seventh successive Asian Games since the 2002 Busan edition, surpassed the earlier record of another Indian squash great Saurav Ghosal who retired last year after playing six times in the continental multi-sport event.

The Indian duo completely dominated the quarterfinal match at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena Court Number 6 with their power and clinical display. The experienced Joshna and the 28-year-old Senthilkumar, both from Tamil Nadu, complemented each other.

Joshna and Senthilkumar hardly broke a sweat to take the first game in nine minutes with the Philippines pair coming short in all departments of the game.

The Indians were 3-0 up quiet early and they made it 9-2 in no time. The Filipinos took a point after that but Joshna and Senthilkumar were in a hurry, as they took the next two points and take the first game 11-3.

The second game was a little bit tougher for the Indians as Pelino and Aribado tried a comeback after the Indians took a 3-0 lead. It was 4-2 midway in the second game, but that was the smallest gap the Philippines pair could muster.

Thereafter, Joshna and Senthilkumar stepped to another gear, moving to 7-2 and then 8-4, before winning the second game 11-5 in 10 minutes to seal the match.

"Winning a medal for your country is always very special. And that's been my motivation all my career," Joshna told PTI after the match.