SIT to investigate Veeramani Pocso case; Chennai police commissioner to supervise probe

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu head of the police force has constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Crime No. 174/2025 in which granite baron R Veeramani is a suspect under POCSO act, registered - the by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police.
The order was issued by DGP/Head of Police Force Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday.
The SIT will be headed by P C Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police.
The other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, West, Greater Chennai Police; J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police/Media Relations Officer in the DGP's office; and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police.
According to the proceedings, the team has been constituted to ensure an effective investigation into CCB case.
The SIT will function under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police. The Commissioner has been directed to provide the required manpower and logistical support to the team.