SIT to investigate Veeramani Pocso case; Chennai police commissioner to supervise probe

The order was issued by DGP/Head of Police Force Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Thursday.

The SIT will be headed by P C Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police.

The other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, West, Greater Chennai Police; J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police/Media Relations Officer in the DGP's office; and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, Greater Chennai Police.