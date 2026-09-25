4 women wrestlers challenge acquittal of Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

On August 3, the magisterial court acquitted former BJP MP and ex-chief of WFI in the case filed by six women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, on grounds of lack of evidence. Besides Singh, the court also acquitted Tomar in the case.

According to the plea filed on Friday, the order of acquittal was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".

The matter is likely to be heard by Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh on Saturday.

Earlier, the magisterial court’s order had noted that two of the five complainant wrestlers stated that they were "forced/pressured" to level allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

It had said that it appeared from their testimonies that the allegation was politically motivated, "false and fabricated, made collectively" in deep conspiracy. The court also questioned how the complainants mentioned the "wrong country and year" of the alleged first such incident, saying "the contradiction is fatal to the prosecution case" as "it is not difficult but rather abnormal conduct to not remember the place where the incident of sexual harassment had occurred".