DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 24, 2026?

1. Nine killed, 20 rescued as bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Nine passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Bihar caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the incident that took place late Wednesday night. The driver and conductor of the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, have been taken into custody, the officials said.

2. Cauvery water: SC asks Karnataka to respond to Tamil Nadu's plea alleging shortfall

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to respond to the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking release of its share of the Cauvery River water, alleging a shortfall in supply. While the Tamil Nadu government told the apex court that it has already lost an early Kharif crop due to lack of water, the Karnataka government said it was facing a "terrible drought situation".

3. Power staff recruitment plan to be announced within a week: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Thursday said the government would announce within a week whether vacancies in the power sector would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or on a contractual basis. Talking to reporters, Nirmalkumar blamed the previous DMK government for increasing the Electricity Board’s debt from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

4. Power outages disrupt TN ministers' events a day after CM's TNPDCL review

In a major embarrassment for the state government, power cuts disrupted successive meetings chaired by ministers on Thursday, just a day after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inspected the Electricity Board headquarters. Vijay conducted a review at the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) head office in Chennai on September 23, following severe electricity deficit issues.

5. AIADMK seeks Election Commission probe into alleged cash distribution in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

The AIADMK has urged the Election Commission to order a comprehensive inquiry into alleged cash distribution and voter inducement in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies ahead of the October 6 bypolls. AIADMK advocate wing secretary and MP I S Inbadurai alleged that election rules and laws were being seriously and extensively violated in the two constituencies.