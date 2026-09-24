Power staff recruitment plan to be announced within a week: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Thursday said the government would announce within a week whether vacancies in the power sector would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or on a contractual basis.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating the 2026-27 State-level inter-collegiate athletics competitions organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University at the Nehru stadium here, Nirmalkumar blamed the previous DMK government for increasing the Electricity Board’s debt from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He said the government was taking steps to prevent power disruptions during the monsoon.
On the pending appointment of vice-chancellors to several state-run varsities, he said the functioning of several universities had been affected and more could face a similar situation in the coming months. The government had introduced a Bill in the Assembly on the issue, but it was yet to receive the Governor’s assent, he said.
“Since education is not in the State List, we do not have the power to make the appointments,” Nirmalkumar said, adding that the tenure of several V-Cs would end in January. He maintained that the power to appoint vice-chancellors should rest with the State.
On the proposed new Secretariat complex, Nirmalkumar said the proposal was at the preliminary study stage and the department concerned would make an announcement. He assured that the government would not take any decision against the interests of the people or fishermen.
Turning to the bypolls, Nirmal alleged that the DMK and BJP were working in tandem and accused the BJP of indirectly protecting the DMK. He also claimed that the DMK and AIADMK had initially considered fielding a common candidate but later decided to contest separately to split the votes. “Our candidates will win the bypolls,” he said.
He also denied exerting pressure on the chairman of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple trustees to resign, saying the issue had nothing to do with his department.