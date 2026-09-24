Power staff recruitment plan to be announced within a week: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the 2026-27 State-level inter-collegiate athletics competitions organised by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University at the Nehru stadium here, Nirmalkumar blamed the previous DMK government for increasing the Electricity Board’s debt from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He said the government was taking steps to prevent power disruptions during the monsoon.

On the pending appointment of vice-chancellors to several state-run varsities, he said the functioning of several universities had been affected and more could face a similar situation in the coming months. The government had introduced a Bill in the Assembly on the issue, but it was yet to receive the Governor’s assent, he said.

“Since education is not in the State List, we do not have the power to make the appointments,” Nirmalkumar said, adding that the tenure of several V-Cs would end in January. He maintained that the power to appoint vice-chancellors should rest with the State.