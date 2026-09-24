Assam Cabinet approves rules for compulsory registration of Muslim marriages

The Cabinet also decided to provide a one-time exemption to women self-help group (SHG) members to complete their Aadhaar enrolment till March 31, 2027.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, Sarma said, "The 'Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026' to establish a uniform procedural framework for mandatory registration across the state has been approved."

The rules have been framed under Section 25 of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorces Act, 2024.

He said an earlier government decision had barred ‘kazis’ from registering Muslim marriages, but the alternative forum for registration was not mentioned.

"From now on, Muslim marriages will be registered by registrars. If the number of applications is more, then some panchayat-level officials could be authorised to register the marriages so that people don't face problems," the chief minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time exemption for women SHG members to complete their Aadhaar enrollment till March 31, 2027.

"We had earlier decided to stop new Aadhaar enrolment for those above 16 years of age. But some women SHGs are not getting bank loans as all the members do not have Aadhaar cards. To facilitate them, we have given this exemption. But there will be no further extension," Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved implementation of the Assam Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project at a cost of Rs 796.88 crore.