Cauvery water: SC asks Karnataka to respond to Tamil Nadu's plea alleging shortfall

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) must pass an order with regard to the shortfall to address the deficit.

"What is the shortfall?" the bench asked.

"According to us, it is 20 TMC," Vaidyanathan said.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Karnataka government, said they were complying with the directions of the CWMA on the release of water.

"We are complying with whatever directions have been passed despite the fact that this is a drought year," he said.

"In the present year, we are facing a terrible drought situation. CWMA is an expert body and both the parties are heard there," Divan argued.

At the outset, Vaidyanathan referred to Tamil Nadu's application and said the state has already lost the early Kharif crop due to lack of water.

On September 8, the CWMA had upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The apex court was told that Karnataka was releasing 6,000 cusecs as per the CWMA's direction.

"They (CWMA) must pass an order with regard to the shortfall," Vaidyanathan said.

The bench observed, "The right of the party to have their grievances adjudicated by the CWMA cannot be denied. They (Tamil Nadu) have raised a grievance about deficit and the CWMA has to take a call on that".

Divan argued that all factors were being considered by the CWMA.