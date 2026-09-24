CJP threatens 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' if CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not resign

Speaking at a press conference here, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the electoral process had been "rigged" and the right to vote was being taken away from citizens.

"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, we will start a nationwide protest, before coming for a protest in Delhi," Dipke said, adding that if the CEC doesn't resign, "Jantar Mantar 2.0 will definitely happen".

He also said opposition parties should not participate in polls if they believe they are being rigged.

"If you know elections are being rigged, you cannot participate. You will have to take a stand," he said.

Dipke alleged that Kumar was the "biggest threat to Indian democracy" and accused the EC of deciding who would be allowed to vote.