AIADMK seeks Election Commission probe into alleged cash distribution in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has urged the Election Commission to order a comprehensive inquiry into alleged cash distribution and voter inducement in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies ahead of the October 6 bypolls.
In a complaint to the Election Commission, AIADMK advocate wing secretary and MP I S Inbadurai alleged that election rules and laws were being seriously and extensively violated in the two constituencies.
The complaint cited television reports aired on September 22 alleging that cash was distributed at Reddipalayam in Acharapakkam union in Madurantakam to influence voters in favour of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel.
Inbadurai further alleged, citing what he described as reliable information, that similar cash distribution and voter inducement were being carried out systematically across Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
The AIADMK sought a comprehensive field inquiry by District Election Officers, Returning Officers, flying squads and static surveillance teams. It also urged authorities to preserve television footage, CCTV recordings, field videos and social media and electronic evidence to prevent their destruction or alteration.
The complaint called for scrutiny of the campaign expenditure and bank transactions of the concerned candidate and political party to identify unaccounted transactions and verify election expenditure disclosures.
It also sought registration of FIRs and criminal action against all those allegedly involved, including persons who distributed money, assisted the alleged operation or acted as intermediaries, irrespective of their political affiliation or position.
The AIADMK urged the Election Commission to intensify flying-squad operations, checkpoints and surveillance at sensitive locations in both constituencies to prevent further voter inducement.