AIADMK seeks Election Commission probe into alleged cash distribution in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

In a complaint to the Election Commission, AIADMK advocate wing secretary and MP I S Inbadurai alleged that election rules and laws were being seriously and extensively violated in the two constituencies.

The complaint cited television reports aired on September 22 alleging that cash was distributed at Reddipalayam in Acharapakkam union in Madurantakam to influence voters in favour of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel.

Inbadurai further alleged, citing what he described as reliable information, that similar cash distribution and voter inducement were being carried out systematically across Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

The AIADMK sought a comprehensive field inquiry by District Election Officers, Returning Officers, flying squads and static surveillance teams. It also urged authorities to preserve television footage, CCTV recordings, field videos and social media and electronic evidence to prevent their destruction or alteration.