Nine killed, 20 rescued as bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

"More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the operation. When the police and fire service personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation," he added.

Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.

Police said they are making efforts to identify the nine deceased.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody," police said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, police said.

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.