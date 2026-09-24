Only 10 pc of UPI transaction value risks MDR charges; corporates to absorb most proposed fees: NPCI

"The real risk of consumers getting charged is 10 per cent of the overall value," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) managing director and CEO said, addressing the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2026 here.

He added that 80 per cent of the MDR collected would come from businesses with annual turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore, which already accept credit cards and pay significantly higher charges.

"About 80 per cent of the MDR is collected from the businesses which are doing more than about Rs 1,000 crore per annum," Asbe said.

Around 10 per cent of the overall MDR charged by companies with an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and above may not be passed on to consumers, he added.

According to the NPCI chief, since such businesses already factor credit-card charges into their pricing and have not generally offered discounts for UPI payments, there is an expectation that they may not pass on the proposed UPI charges to consumers.

About 96 per cent of transaction volume and 75 per cent of the overall value of UPI transactions are currently not expected to attract charges, he noted.

He said the merchant base is around 60 million, and about 75 per cent of QR-code merchants had not received even a single transaction above Rs 2,000.