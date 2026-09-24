CIC recommends publishing paper-wise UPSC marks, flags no order for 2018 halt

The recommendation came amid contradictory positions of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on custody of the detailed marks.

While the UPSC told the commission that after declaration of the final result it gives the detailed break-up of marks to the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the DoPT maintained that the detailed marks are generated and maintained solely by the UPSC.

The matter arose from an RTI application seeking comparative data of marks obtained by all selected candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper and the Personality Test over 10 years, up to 2023.

The applicant also sought information on how different optional subjects had fared in terms of marks.

The applicant contended that while paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed until CSE 2017, only aggregate marks were being made available from 2018 onwards, affecting aspirants' ability to assess performance trends in different optional subjects.

The CIC noted that despite being given a final opportunity, the DoPT failed to produce any file noting, office memorandum, policy decision or other record substantiating the discontinuation of publication of the marks from 2018 onwards.

The commission observed that the detailed marks "should be disclosed" to ensure "transparency and fairness in the selection procedure", noting that candidates are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each of the seven competitive written papers in the Mains examination.