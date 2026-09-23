DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 23, 2026?

1. Social security pension released to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries in TN

Social security pension payments to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries have been successfully processed and released in Tamil Nadu this month under the new Aadhaar-based payment system through SNA-SPARSH, which came into effect in September in accordance with Central government guidelines.

2. TVK questions MK Stalin’s silence on Veeramani case

The ruling TVK on Wednesday (September 23) demanded that DMK president MK Stalin explain why the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani was allegedly allowed to lapse during the previous DMK regime, accusing the government of failing to pursue the investigation.

3. Fitch raises India's FY'27 GDP growth projections to 6.9 pc

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 per cent, from 6.4 per cent, citing strong economic growth in the June quarter and overall economic resilience.

4. Zoho launches AI interface Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with seven industry applications

Homegrown software company Zoho on Wednesday launched Zia Chat, a unified AI interface for businesses, and announced its entry into vertical SaaS with seven industry-specific applications spanning retail, automotive, BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate and restaurants.

5. 'One-man autocracy' under CEC, Gyanesh Kumar must be removed: Oppn after report on differences in poll panel

The opposition on Wednesday cited a media report, which claimed that the two Election Commissioners objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the SIR rollout, and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "destroyed" the credibility of the poll panel.

6. ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast to 7pc on stronger-than-expected Q1 growth

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday raised its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal to 7 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent projected in July, citing stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first quarter despite supply-side disruptions caused by West Asia crisis.