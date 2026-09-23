DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 23, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (September 23, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Social security pension released to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries in TN
Social security pension payments to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries have been successfully processed and released in Tamil Nadu this month under the new Aadhaar-based payment system through SNA-SPARSH, which came into effect in September in accordance with Central government guidelines.
2. TVK questions MK Stalin’s silence on Veeramani case
The ruling TVK on Wednesday (September 23) demanded that DMK president MK Stalin explain why the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani was allegedly allowed to lapse during the previous DMK regime, accusing the government of failing to pursue the investigation.
3. Fitch raises India's FY'27 GDP growth projections to 6.9 pc
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 per cent, from 6.4 per cent, citing strong economic growth in the June quarter and overall economic resilience.
4. Zoho launches AI interface Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with seven industry applications
Homegrown software company Zoho on Wednesday launched Zia Chat, a unified AI interface for businesses, and announced its entry into vertical SaaS with seven industry-specific applications spanning retail, automotive, BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate and restaurants.
5. 'One-man autocracy' under CEC, Gyanesh Kumar must be removed: Oppn after report on differences in poll panel
The opposition on Wednesday cited a media report, which claimed that the two Election Commissioners objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the SIR rollout, and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "destroyed" the credibility of the poll panel.
6. ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast to 7pc on stronger-than-expected Q1 growth
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday raised its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal to 7 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent projected in July, citing stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first quarter despite supply-side disruptions caused by West Asia crisis.
7. S&P, Fitch raise FY'27 India GDP growth projections; see 25 bps RBI rate hike on inflation fears
Global rating agencies S&P and Fitch on Wednesday raised India's FY27 GDP growth projection to 7 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively, boosted by robust June quarter economic activity, and said inflationary pressures will push the Reserve Bank to hike policy interest rates by at least 25 basis points in the current year.
8. 'Vote chori' direct attack on Constitution; BJP, RSS, EC committed act of treason: Rahul Gandhi
9. Divorced woman can seek maintenance despite desertion-based divorce: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad High Court has held that a divorced woman can seek maintenance from her former husband even if the divorce was granted on the ground of desertion, provided she has not remarried and is unable to maintain herself.
10. SC gives split opinion on referring to larger bench pleas against 2023 law on CEC, EC appointments
The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave split opinions on whether a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the panel for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) should be referred to a larger bench.
11. EC says differing views normal part of deliberations; all orders carry legal sanctions
Under fire over red flags raised by two of its Commissioners over the SIR process, the Election Commission on Wednesday asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.
12. Form 6 changes 'illegal', two former CECs raise questions over SIR and EC functioning
Terming the SIR a "Frankenstein which has created fear in the minds of voters", former chief election commissioner O P Rawat on Wednesday said changes to the statutory voter registration Form 6 are "absolutely wrong and illegal". Another former CEC, S Y Quraishi, questioned whether elections could be held on electoral rolls prepared through a legally flawed revision exercise
13. Mirabai Chanu ends 12-year Asian Games medal wait with silver
Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally filled the one glaring void in her glittering trophy cabinet, turning 12 years of waiting, near-misses and heartbreak into an Asian Games silver in the women's 49kg event here on Wednesday.