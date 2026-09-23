Zoho launches AI interface Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with seven industry applications

Zia Chat is built natively into Zoho's ecosystem and gives users a single conversational interface to find information, generate leads, resolve support issues and analyse data across sales, marketing, support, HR and finance functions, the company said.

"Our goal is to commoditise intelligence so customers can get work done, without incurring high costs on tokens," Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, Zoho, said at a briefing. Zia Chat will reduce token consumption for users, and will be available for early access in a month, initially in English.

"There is an interface crisis, and people spend too much time searching for the right context and data. We strip away the UIs (user interfaces) of different applications and give employees a single, unified AI interface across the business," he added.

The launch comes at a time when Zoho has gained prominence as the face of India's 'Swadeshi' software push.

Vembu, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 has positioned Zoho as a homegrown alternative to global majors such as Microsoft and Google.

Vembu said fragmented business context limits AI's understanding of an organisation, and Zia Chat addresses this by pulling together information, workflows and industry-specific rules onto one platform.

According to the company, Zia Chat can summarise records and conversations, analyse business data and convert it into reports, charts, spreadsheets and presentations, besides drafting emails, assigning tasks and scheduling recurring reports, all within a single conversation.