TVK questions MK Stalin’s silence on Veeramani case

It also questioned former Law Minister S Regupathy’s handling of the video evidence submitted in the case, particularly his contention that the footage was unclear.

“Under whose pressure did the then Law Minister Regupathy allow the investigation to be weakened? What was the reason?” the statement asked.

The IT Wing further sought an explanation from Stalin, saying the DMK leadership should clarify why the case was not pursued during its tenure.

“Who are you trying to protect through this silence? If there was no connection, should you not answer these questions openly?” it asked.