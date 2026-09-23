TVK questions MK Stalin’s silence on Veeramani case

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Wednesday (September 23) demanded that DMK president MK Stalin explain why the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani was allegedly allowed to lapse during the previous DMK regime, accusing the government of failing to pursue the investigation.
In a statement, the party’s IT Wing alleged that no effective action was taken against Veeramani and questioned why a final report was filed without a proper investigation in a case that had caused widespread public concern.
“Why did MK Stalin, the Arangavalar (trustee) of Anna Arivalayam, fail to take action against Veeramani and allow the case to be buried?” the IT Wing asked.
It also questioned former Law Minister S Regupathy’s handling of the video evidence submitted in the case, particularly his contention that the footage was unclear.
“Under whose pressure did the then Law Minister Regupathy allow the investigation to be weakened? What was the reason?” the statement asked.
The IT Wing further sought an explanation from Stalin, saying the DMK leadership should clarify why the case was not pursued during its tenure.
“Who are you trying to protect through this silence? If there was no connection, should you not answer these questions openly?” it asked.