Divorced woman can seek maintenance despite desertion-based divorce: Allahabad HC

Lucknow bench's Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made the observation on Tuesday while allowing a criminal revision petition filed by Suneeta against a Sultanpur Family Court order rejecting her maintenance claim.

Suneeta had filed a maintenance case under Section 125 of the CrPC in 2009, alleging that her husband and in-laws had harassed her over additional dowry and demanded Rs 1 lakh, a motorcycle and a colour television.

The husband denied the allegations and claimed that she had deserted him and was unwilling to live with him.

During the proceedings, the husband obtained an ex-parte divorce decree on September 25, 2014, on the ground of desertion. The High Court also noted material indicating that he had subsequently remarried, with the second woman's name recorded as his wife in his service records.