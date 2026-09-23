S&P, Fitch raise FY'27 India GDP growth projections; see 25 bps RBI rate hike on inflation fears

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7 per cent, from 6.6 per cent estimated in July.

The growth upgrades by the three global agencies came close on the heels of US-based Moody's Ratings raising GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year to 7 per cent, making India the fastest growing among all G20 economies.

The Indian economy grew higher than expected at 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, driven by robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports, and accelerating government investment. But a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services and below-normal monsoon rains is likely to moderate growth over the remaining part of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.