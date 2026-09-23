'One-man autocracy' under CEC, Gyanesh Kumar must be removed: Oppn after report on differences in poll panel

Officials said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the voter roll cleanup but the poll body was unanimous in its decisions related to the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.

The reactions poured in after a report in The Indian Express revealed that questions were raised on issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, time and again by two of the three Election Commissioners.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months -- four times on a single day -- to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the report in the English daily said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of the media report on X.

Ramesh said that on behalf of the party, his colleague Abhishek Singhvi will be speaking in detail to the media on the sensational revelations made in the leading national newspaper on the way "the CEC has destroyed the credibility and integrity of the Election Commission of India".

Tagging his post on 73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha submitting to its secretary general a fresh notice for moving a motion for the removal of Kumar earlier this year, he said, "This was on April 24, 2026. It is still pending with the Honble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. It has not been prorogued!"

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there is no doubt remaining that Kumar has no right to remain in office.