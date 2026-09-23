Social security pension released to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu

The transition to the new system is being carried out in coordination with the departments concerned, banks and other government agencies.

However, a few beneficiaries have faced difficulties in receiving their pension due to their Aadhaar number not being linked to their bank account, the linked account being inactive, or incorrect or incomplete bank and Aadhaar details.

The beneficiaries facing such issues have been identified and corrective measures are being taken. They have also been informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, the government said.