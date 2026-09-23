Social security pension released to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Social security pension payments to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries have been successfully processed and released in Tamil Nadu this month under the new Aadhaar-based payment system through SNA-SPARSH, which came into effect in September in accordance with Central government guidelines.
The transition to the new system is being carried out in coordination with the departments concerned, banks and other government agencies.
However, a few beneficiaries have faced difficulties in receiving their pension due to their Aadhaar number not being linked to their bank account, the linked account being inactive, or incorrect or incomplete bank and Aadhaar details.
The beneficiaries facing such issues have been identified and corrective measures are being taken. They have also been informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, the government said.
To provide immediate assistance, particularly to elderly pensioners, special camps and help desks have been set up at all taluk offices.
Beneficiaries who have not received their pension have been advised to approach the nearest special camp or the Social Security Scheme (SSS) help desk at the taluk office.
Officials at these centres will help beneficiaries check the status of their pension payment, verify Aadhaar-bank account linkage and identify the corrective measures required.
The government has put in place several mechanisms to address grievances, including SMS alerts, bank-level corrections, taluk-level special camps and dedicated help desks.
The government said the transition to SNA-SPARSH was being continuously monitored and steps were being taken to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their pension without unnecessary difficulties.