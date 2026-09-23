SC gives split opinion on referring to larger bench pleas against 2023 law on CEC, EC appointments

Justice Dipankar Datta, who headed the bench, refused to accept the Centre’s submission that the petitions raise seminal questions of constitutional importance and should be referred to the five-judge Constitution bench.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, another judge on the bench, disagreed with the views of Justice Datta.

However, both judges agreed that the matter be placed before CJI Surya Kant on the administrative side for constitution of a bench of appropriate strength for an effective and authoritative adjudication