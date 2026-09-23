Mirabai Chanu ends 12-year Asian Games medal wait with silver

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg (88kg+111kg) to claim India's first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's silver in 1998.

"Winning an Asian Games medal is a dream come true. I have been chasing this medal for the last 12 years, since the 2014 Asian Games. My life is complete now with this medal. And I am feeling very light. It's a dream Asian Games," Chanu said after the competition.

Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea lived up to her billing, completing a hat-trick of Asian Games titles with a stunning 215kg (94kg+121kg).

Ri smashed the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total on her way to gold while Indonesia's Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana took bronze with 191kg (88kg+103kg).

The silver completes a collection that already includes an Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

But the Asian Games had repeatedly found a way to leave her empty-handed.