DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 21, 2026?

1. Vetri Payanam to cover 12,692 government buses from October 2

The Tamil Nadu government’s expanded free bus travel scheme for women, ‘Vetri Payanam’, will cover 12,692 government buses across the State when it is launched on October 2.

2. After Walgreens, Starbucks to set up first India GCC in Chennai; 800 tech jobs

In another major addition to Tamil Nadu’s expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, US coffee giant Starbucks is set to establish its first GCC in India in Chennai, creating high-paying employment opportunities for 800 technology professionals.

3. Udhayanidhi hits out at Vijay over Mettur water release, cites DT Next report

Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday lambasted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the water situation in the Cauvery Delta, citing a DT Next report that agricultural experts had advised farmers dependent on river irrigation to reconsider samba cultivation amid declining storage in the Mettur reservoir.

4. CM Vijay to expand breakfast scheme to Classes 6-8 from tomorrow

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will on Tuesday (September 22) launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8, bringing an additional 15.30 lakh government and government-aided school students under the programme.

5. TN coordinating with Keralam to bring back mortal remains of rly employee killed in landslide

The Tamil Nadu government was taking all necessary steps and making arrangements to bring the mortal remains of a Chennai-based railway employee back to the city after she lost her life in a landslide in Keralam, officials said on Monday.