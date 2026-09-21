DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 21, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 21, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Vetri Payanam to cover 12,692 government buses from October 2
The Tamil Nadu government’s expanded free bus travel scheme for women, ‘Vetri Payanam’, will cover 12,692 government buses across the State when it is launched on October 2.
2. After Walgreens, Starbucks to set up first India GCC in Chennai; 800 tech jobs
In another major addition to Tamil Nadu’s expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, US coffee giant Starbucks is set to establish its first GCC in India in Chennai, creating high-paying employment opportunities for 800 technology professionals.
3. Udhayanidhi hits out at Vijay over Mettur water release, cites DT Next report
Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday lambasted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the water situation in the Cauvery Delta, citing a DT Next report that agricultural experts had advised farmers dependent on river irrigation to reconsider samba cultivation amid declining storage in the Mettur reservoir.
4. CM Vijay to expand breakfast scheme to Classes 6-8 from tomorrow
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will on Tuesday (September 22) launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8, bringing an additional 15.30 lakh government and government-aided school students under the programme.
5. TN coordinating with Keralam to bring back mortal remains of rly employee killed in landslide
The Tamil Nadu government was taking all necessary steps and making arrangements to bring the mortal remains of a Chennai-based railway employee back to the city after she lost her life in a landslide in Keralam, officials said on Monday.
6. Dhillon wins silver, Rudrankksh bronze in 10m air rifle; shooters swell tally to six medals
The wrestling mat did not quite work out for Himanshu Dhillon but it left him with something far more valuable -- a never-say-die attitude that came to the fore on the biggest day of his young shooting career.
7. Suchika Tariyal wins bronze in MMA at Asian Games + controversy
Suchika Tariyal settled for a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event of the Asian Games here on Monday as Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo was awarded the semifinal on the basis of her lesser weight after the two fighters drew a fiercely-contested bout.
8. India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on Oct 20: Goyal
The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will come into force on October 20, a move which will help boost bilateral trade and investments between the two countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
9. 2 Indian students killed during flight training in Canada
Two Indian students have been killed in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training, the Indian mission has said.
10. Meghalaya: World's wettest towns Mawsynram and Cherrapunji face drought risks, says study
Meghalaya’s Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, among the world’s wettest places, are facing a growing drought risk as climate change brings heavier rain, fewer rainy days and rising temperatures, a new study has found.