From wrestling mat to shooting range, Dhillon’s never-say-die spirit earns birthday silver

On his 21st birthday, Dhillon refused to settle for bronze, fought his way past teammate and former world champion Rudrankksh Patil and walked away with a silver in the men’s 10m air rifle at the Asian Games here on Monday.

It was his first senior international medal and, fittingly, it came on a day when the lessons from his brief tryst with wrestling proved as important as his shooting skills.

“When I started shooting, I felt, ‘Kahan panga le liya maine’ (have I taken the right decision by taking up shooting). When I used to lie down on the mat, I would wonder if I had made the right choice,” Dhillon, the junior World Cup champion in New Delhi last year, said following the biggest achievement of his career.

“Today, after winning the silver, I realise whatever decision I took was right. It was not a wrong decision.”

Shooting, after all, was never part of the original plan. His father had sent him to Gurukul Pundri in Kaithal to make him self-reliant. Dhillon was also a little on the heavier side as a youngster, and his uncle Hardeep Singh Dhillon -- an Olympian who competed at the 2016 Rio Games -- suggested wrestling.