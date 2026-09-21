CM Vijay to expand breakfast scheme to Classes 6-8 from September 22

Vijay will formally launch the expanded scheme at 8.30 am at the Chennai Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur here.

The scheme, currently covering students of Classes 1 to 5, is being extended to Classes 6 to 8 with the objective of ensuring that children attend school without hunger and remain focused on their studies.

The expansion will cover around 15.30 lakh students in 15,454 government and government-aided middle schools across Tamil Nadu.