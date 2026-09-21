CM Vijay to expand breakfast scheme to Classes 6-8 from September 22

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will on Tuesday (September 22) launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8, bringing an additional 15.30 lakh government and government-aided school students under the programme.
Vijay will formally launch the expanded scheme at 8.30 am at the Chennai Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur here.
The scheme, currently covering students of Classes 1 to 5, is being extended to Classes 6 to 8 with the objective of ensuring that children attend school without hunger and remain focused on their studies.
The expansion will cover around 15.30 lakh students in 15,454 government and government-aided middle schools across Tamil Nadu.
The State government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, taking its total allocation to Rs 724 crore.
The expanded scheme will be rolled out across the State from Tuesday, except in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force in view of the October 6 Assembly by-elections in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies.