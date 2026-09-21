India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on Oct 20: Goyal

The agreement, which was signed on April 27, provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand right from entry into force of the pact, he told reporters here.

The pact, he said, also facilitates significant investments of USD 20 billion over the next 15 years from New Zealand to India.

"We are taking forward the next important milestone in our bilateral economic partnership, the entry into force of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which will come into force on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on 20th of October, 2026, reflecting our shared commitment to build a stronger and a more ambitious economic partnership with New Zealand," Goyal said.

He added that the pact also establishes an agricultural productivity partnership whereby New Zealand's technology will meet India's scale and growing demand.

For New Zealand, the agreement will provide preferential access to the large and fastest growing economy of the world, he said. New Zealand has committed to invest USD 20 billion over 15 years in India.