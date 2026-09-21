Suchika loses controversial MMA semifinal on weight rule after draw, settles for bronze

This was India's maiden medal in the discipline that made its debut at the 20th edition of the Games here. Tariyal, however, was shattered by the result and wept bitterly on the mat once the final decision was announced in Teo's favour.

The bronze took India's overall medal tally to six at the continental showpiece. Shooters have bagged four silver medals and one bronze so far.

Hailing from Kiloi village in Haryana's Rohtak district, the 36-year-old Suchika is a 2024 world champion in jiu-jitsu, represented the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in judo and as a kurash fighter at the 2022 Asian Games.

"I am a little disappointed with the result of today's bout because I thought I won the fight. I am not able to agree with the result. I was saying that this is not fair," Suchika told PTI in an exclusive interaction after her bout.