Vetri Payanam scheme to cover 12,692 government buses across Tamil Nadu from October 2

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s expanded free bus travel scheme for women, ‘Vetri Payanam’, will cover 12,692 government buses across the State when it is launched on October 2.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed the preparations for the scheme at a meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday. He had announced the expansion in the Assembly on August 24 under Rule 110, stating that women should not lose opportunities because of transportation costs.
At present, women travel free on ordinary city buses operated by the seven State transport undertakings and on ordinary buses operating on ghat routes up to 40 km.
Under Vetri Payanam, the facility will be extended to Express, LSS and Deluxe buses operating in metropolitan and urban areas, besides mofussil ordinary buses and ordinary buses in ghat areas operating on routes exceeding 40 km.
Of the 18,413 scheduled buses operated by the seven transport undertakings, 12,692 buses, or 69 per cent, will be covered under the scheme. It will cover 1,65,312 of the 1,94,649 scheduled single trips, accounting for 85 per cent. Around 84.32 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme every day.
Integration of the buses with electronic ticketing machines has been completed. Testing and verification will be completed by September 25, followed by trial runs on September 27.
The scheme will enable women to travel free to workplaces, colleges, hospitals and other essential services.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and senior officials attended the meeting.Vetri Payanam to cover 12,692 government buses from October 2