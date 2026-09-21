LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin hits out at CM Vijay over Mettur water release, cites DT Next report

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday lambasted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the water situation in the Cauvery Delta, citing a DT Next report that agricultural experts had advised farmers dependent on river irrigation to reconsider samba cultivation amid declining storage in the Mettur reservoir.
In a statement, Udhayanidhi accused the ruling TVK government of putting publicity ahead of the interests of farmers and questioned its decision to release water from Mettur on September 1.
He alleged that farmers had sought the release of water towards the end of September, when the reservoir’s storage was expected to be higher, but the government had opened the dam earlier.
“With the inflow into the reservoir declining and the water level falling, farmers are uncertain whether water will reach the tail-end areas and be available during the critical flowering stage of the crop,” Udhayanidhi said.
He cited the DT Next report, which said Mettur storage had declined to 47.809 TMC from 50.977 TMC on September 13, while inflow stood at 4,484 cusecs. Agricultural technocrat P Kalaivanan had advised farmers dependent on river irrigation to avoid samba cultivation, while those with adequate borewell facilities could consider direct sowing.
The DMK leader also criticised Vijay over his remarks on the Kuruvai special package and drought relief, alleging that the government had failed to address the concerns of farmers seeking complete crop-loan waiver.
Udhayanidhi demanded immediate drought relief and complete waiver of crop loans for farmers, urging the government not to compromise their interests for publicity.