After Walgreens, Starbucks to set up first India GCC in Chennai; 800 tech jobs

The development comes days after US healthcare and pharmacy major Walgreens signed an MoU to establish its first India GCC in Chennai, underlining the growing interest of American companies in the State’s technology and business-services ecosystem. Walgreens’ proposed centre is expected to create more than 250 jobs in its first year.

An MoU for Starbucks’ proposed GCC was signed with Guidance TN, the State government’s investment promotion agency, in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The Starbucks centre will be the company’s first GCC in India and will operate independently of its retail business partnership with Tata Consumer Products in the country, the State government said.